Cauvery dispute affects supply of idli rice

The tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over sharing of Cauvery waters had disrupted supply of idli rice, leading to it being almost not available in the market, traders say.

There is no stock though the price has moved up from Rs. 32 per kg to Rs. 36. Besides, wholesale dealers are finding it difficult to get green peas, peas dal and fried moong dal that are imported through Chennai and Tuticorn ports in Tamil Nadu.

“Very few trucks are plying between the two States. The consignment has to be brought up to Hosur border from where it has to be loaded to a new truck. This additional cost is getting passed on to the consumer who has to pay Re. 1 more per kg for the goods,” he said.