Cauvery dispute affects supply of idli rice

The tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over sharing of Cauvery waters had disrupted supply of idli rice, leading to it being almost not available in the market, traders say.
There is no stock though the price has moved up from Rs. 32 per kg to Rs. 36. Besides, wholesale dealers are finding it difficult to get green peas, peas dal and fried moong dal that are imported through Chennai and Tuticorn ports in Tamil Nadu.
“Very few trucks are plying between the two States. The consignment has to be brought up to Hosur border from where it has to be loaded to a new truck. This additional cost is getting passed on to the consumer who has to pay Re. 1 more per kg for the goods,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism