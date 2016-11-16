Bengaluru

Cash exchange: some banks start inking procedure

Indelible ink being applied on a bank customer's finger. Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

From Wednesday morning, some banks in the city started applying indelible ink on the fingers of those who exchanged old currency notes for new ones. However, not all banks, including Indian Overseas, got the ink till evening. In a few banks, there was neither ink nor cash though people had queued up.

The government had announced that indelible ink should be applied on the fingers of people exchanging Rs. 4,500 of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, to prevent repeat transactions.

