Carlton House proposal to be placed before Cabinet

The proposal to take over Carlton House, a heritage structure, to set up Constitution Club is expected to be placed before the State Cabinet soon in a bid to go ahead with the project, according to official sources.

Members of the committee set up to identify a location for the club have once again set their sights on the seven-acre plot on Palace Road, which houses the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department.

This proposal is being opposed by the Home Ministry.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K.R. Ramesh Kumar, who is also the general secretary of the legislators’ association, strongly argued for establishment of the club in Carlton House, it is learnt.

Legislative Assembly Secretary S. Murthy has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stating that the committee is against setting up the club on land close to the quarters of Group D employees, which was considered as an alternative to the Carlton House premises.

It was proposed to develop Constitution Club at Carlton House at an estimated expenditure of Rs 25 crore.

Since the beginning, committee members and legislators have been demanding handing over of Carlton House for the club. However, the proposal was shot down a few months ago by Home Minister G. Parameshwara. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Parameshwara said considering the ‘secrecy and security’ of files of various CID probes, it is not apt on the part of the government to shift the CID to any other government building in the current circumstances.

Identifying a place to set up Constitution Club, on the lines of a similar club in Delhi, has been a controversial issue ever since the idea was mooted in the early 1990s. It is only in the last couple of years, however, that the legislature has started working seriously on the proposal.

Former Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa and committee members had inspected Carlton House. Over 250 legislators, ex-MLAs, MLCs and MPs have signed up as members by paying the Rs. 10,000 membership fee.

In a democracy, it is unfair to give a heritage structure for the exclusive use of legislators

Sathya Prakash Varanashi

former convenor of INTACH

We want

a club in Carlton House if the Home Department hands it over voluntarily

S.T. Somashekar

MLA, Yeshwantpur

History of the house

Was meant for a British auctioneer named Carlton

It was bought by the Government of Mysore in 1897

Housed the office of Sir Mirza Ismail, the then Dewan of Mysore State

Diwan Mirza Ismail had moved to Carlton House in 1922, before he became Diwan

It functioned as office of Bangalore University

Carlton House

Is a heritage property

Area: 7.5 acre

Location: Palace Road

Built in European classic style in 1880

Houses office of the CID

Finding suitable space

October 2014, citizens oppose Constitutional Club in Balabrooie Guest House

Executive Committee rejects Scouts and Guides Office

March 2016, Home Minister G. Parameshwara opposed handing over Carlton House for club