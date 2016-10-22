Carlton House proposal to be placed before Cabinet

The proposal to take over Carlton House, a heritage structure, to set up Constitution Club is expected to be placed before the State Cabinet soon in a bid to go ahead with the project, according to official sources.
Members of the committee set up to identify a location for the club have once again set their sights on the seven-acre plot on Palace Road, which houses the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department.
This proposal is being opposed by the Home Ministry.
Minister for Health and Family Welfare K.R. Ramesh Kumar, who is also the general secretary of the legislators’ association, strongly argued for establishment of the club in Carlton House, it is learnt.
Legislative Assembly Secretary S. Murthy has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stating that the committee is against setting up the club on land close to the quarters of Group D employees, which was considered as an alternative to the Carlton House premises.
It was proposed to develop Constitution Club at Carlton House at an estimated expenditure of Rs 25 crore.
Since the beginning, committee members and legislators have been demanding handing over of Carlton House for the club. However, the proposal was shot down a few months ago by Home Minister G. Parameshwara. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Parameshwara said considering the ‘secrecy and security’ of files of various CID probes, it is not apt on the part of the government to shift the CID to any other government building in the current circumstances.
Identifying a place to set up Constitution Club, on the lines of a similar club in Delhi, has been a controversial issue ever since the idea was mooted in the early 1990s. It is only in the last couple of years, however, that the legislature has started working seriously on the proposal.
Former Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa and committee members had inspected Carlton House. Over 250 legislators, ex-MLAs, MLCs and MPs have signed up as members by paying the Rs. 10,000 membership fee.
In a democracy, it is unfair to give a heritage structure for the exclusive use of legislators
Sathya Prakash Varanashi
former convenor of INTACH
We want
a club in Carlton House if the Home Department hands it over voluntarily
S.T. Somashekar
MLA, Yeshwantpur
History of the house
Was meant for a British auctioneer named Carlton
It was bought by the Government of Mysore in 1897
Housed the office of Sir Mirza Ismail, the then Dewan of Mysore State
Diwan Mirza Ismail had moved to Carlton House in 1922, before he became Diwan
It functioned as office of Bangalore University
Carlton House
Is a heritage property
Area: 7.5 acre
Location: Palace Road
Built in European classic style in 1880
Houses office of the CID
Finding suitable space
October 2014, citizens oppose Constitutional Club in Balabrooie Guest House
Executive Committee rejects Scouts and Guides Office
March 2016, Home Minister G. Parameshwara opposed handing over Carlton House for club
