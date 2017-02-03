Call for suspension of KV principal

Bengaluru: As of Friday night, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had not acted on the demand of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to suspend principal Kumar Thakur for allegedly sexually harassing a female student.

The Karnataka State Child Protection Policy demands suspension of any person booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012. However, Education Department officials pointed out that the policy is binding on State-run schools while this particular school comes under the Central board.

The department is planning to amend the Karnataka Education Act 1983 to cover Central schools too.

Also, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education plans to write to KVS demanding an internal inquiry.

V.S. Ugrappa, MLC and Chairman, Expert Committee on Prevention of Sexual Violence against Women and Children, visited the school on Friday. He pointed out that teachers were unaware of the internal complaints committee that is mandated at workplaces under the Vishaka guidelines. The school has 74 faculty members, including 50 female staff.

The police found it difficult to get the student, who was allegedly harassed, to talk about the experience. Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said that despite being tipped off by ChildLine several days ago, the police had to urge the girl to come forward to give a statement. “It was only earlier this week that the student finally mustered the courage to come to us and alleged that the principal was using sexual loaded terms when interacting with her. We immediately acted upon it and arrested him,” Mr. Sood said.

“We are verifying allegations that Kumar Thakur sexually harassed students during counselling sessions,” he added.

Harassment not limited to one child: ChildLine

In a complaint to the police, ChildLine claimed that incidents of harassment took place over a three-year period.

Among other things, the principal allegedly sent messages to girls on social networking platforms, but none of them is willing to lodge a complaint.

The complaint points out that he targeted weak and vulnerable students, and claims that the female staff, too, were subjected to such harassment.

However, the police have not received any complaint. “If more students want to come forward, we will register their complaints,” said Mr. Sood.

ChildLine also accused Mr. Thakur of punishing those who confronted him. “While one teacher’s increment was withheld, another was made to quit,” said the complaint.

The police are investigating these allegations.

Residence in the school campus

Although the principal has gone on leave, several child rights activists have pointed out that his residence is in the school campus.

“After all this, how can he reside in the school campus?” said a police officer.