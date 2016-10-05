Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA), Bengaluru, bagged the 19th Mahaveer Award under ‘Non-violence and vegetarianism’ category, at a function organised recently in Chennai by the Bhagawan Mahaveer Foundation. According to a release, the award was presented to the organisation for its unconditional love, dedicated service and empathy for the helpless, voiceless and innocent animals. CUPA provides rescue and relief to injured, ill and needy street animals in Bengaluru city. CUPA trustee Sanober Bharucha received the award.
CUPA bags award
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism