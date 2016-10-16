CM lays stone for Valmiki statue

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a statue of Maharshi Valmiki which will come up in front of the Legislators’ Home in nine months.

The 9.7-foot stone statue is being sculpted at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and will be installed on 10-ft platform. Members of the Valmiki community will bear the cost of the statue, according to a release.

The Department of Public Works, under Rs. 1 crore grant by the government, is developing a rock garden for installation of the statue.

Sanjaya Kumar Swami of Shidlekona Gurupetha, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly K.B. Koliwad, Minister of State for Kannada and Culture Department Umashree were among the dignitaries present at the event, the release added.