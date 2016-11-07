Bengaluru

CM directs officials to make preventive arrests

Firm fiat:Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with senior police officers in Bengaluru on Sunday. Home Minister G. Parameshwara is seen.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Firm fiat:Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with senior police officers in Bengaluru on Sunday. Home Minister G. Parameshwara is seen.— Photo: Special Arrangement  

Review of law and order in wake of Tipu Jayanti celebrations

In a bid to maintain law and order during Tipu Jayanti celebrations, which has been opposed by right-wing groups, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the police to carry out preventive arrests of elements known to create trouble.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the law and order situation in the State at a meeting with senior police officers here on Sunday, instructed the Intelligence to keep a strong vigil on all trouble-makers to prevent repeat of last year’s communal violence during the celebrations.

He also ordered the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to be stationed at the headquarters and top police officials to be on the spot overseeing security measures. This comes in the light of the controversy over the absence of Madikeri Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police in the district when violence broke out.

Directing the officials to leave no stone unturned to effectively maintain law and order, he said some people were trying to politicise the Tipu Jayanti celebrations. “They are trying to gain political mileage and are only interested in disturbing peace and harmony in society. This should not be allowed” he said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, his advisor Kempaiah, the Chief Minister’s parliamentary secretary K. Govindaraju, Principal Secretary (Kannada and Culture) Umashankar, Director Dayanand and Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Om Prakash, apart from other top officials were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 5:14:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/CM-directs-officials-to-make-preventive-arrests/article16438869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY