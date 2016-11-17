CM’s FB page has over 4 lakh followers

The rural image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah doesn’t seem to have hindered his reach in otherwise urbane digital platforms. Observations made by the social media hub on the reach of the existing social media platforms between July and October show the CM’s official Facebook page as being the second most popular in the country among official State government pages.

The page has 4,46,000 followers, while Akhilesh Yadav of Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 7,47,000 followers. However, the Chief Minister’s Twitter presence is limited. The number of tweets has gone up from 83 in July to 356 in October.

The profile visits were 9,117 persons in September against 4,162 in June.