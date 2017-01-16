A 28-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel shot himself dead with his INSAS service riffle on Monday. According to police, the constable, Suresh Gaekwad, shot himself death at Gate No. 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. Immediately after the incident, police rushed to the spot. Investigations are on. Prima facie investigation shows that he had was having marital issues and had divorced his wife a few weeks ago. “As of now this seems to be the reason. We are taking statements from senior CISF officers. We will probe the matter further,” said a senior police officer.
CISF personnel kills himself with service riffle at KIA
