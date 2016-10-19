CET 2017 to go bilingual

There’s some good news for those who want to pursue professional courses, but lack fluency in English.

Come 2017, the Common Entrance Test (CET) question papers will go bilingual — each question will be posed in both English and Kannada. Even the CET application form will be bi-lingual. Sources in the Higher Education Department said that a Government Order will soon be issued to have a bilingual paper for the entrance test that is likely to be scheduled in April/May 2017. The test is a gateway to government or government quota seats in engineering, farm science courses, B. Pharm and Pharm. D, and Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy courses, among others.