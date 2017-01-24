CCB raids hookah bars, arrests 16

The Women and Narcotic Wing of the City Crime Branch, Bengaluru police, raided three illegal hookah bars in the city on Saturday evening and arrested 16 people, including the owners and staff, who were later released on bail.

The police claim that they were operating in the vicinity of colleges and were allowing minors to visit their premises. More than 50 under-age students were found to be patronising these three bars. “We called their parents and informed them about the incident. Most of them did not know about their children’s habits,” said a CCB officer.

Different teams from the CCB raided the bars at Minerva Circle, Krishna Nagar Industrial Area and Bull Temple Road. “This is the first time we are raiding hookah bars in the last two years,” the officer added. “We found that most of the customers were students from different colleges. The bars were charging them anywhere between ₹300 to ₹600 for a hookah.”

The police said that they will be raiding more hookah bars in the city that fail to follow the prescribed norms. “We will be co-ordinating with the BBMP to identify such establishments,” said another officer.

Meanwhile, BBMP officials said that they had raided and shutdown nearly 14 hookah bars in the city over the past one month. “We have been receiving complaints from parents seeking help to prevent their children from using hookahs. The age group of children using these illegal joints is between 16 and 20,” said an official, adding that most of these outlets run on terraces of building for which the BBMP does not give trade licences.

BOX

Cases booked by CCB under under -

Section 188 IPC - Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

Section 102, 105 of Karntaka.Police Act - Penalty for permitting disorderly conduct at places of public amusements, etc.and Penalty for not obtaining a licence or for not renewing the licence within the specified period in respect of public entertainment.—

Sections of COTPA Act - dealing with smoking in public places and punishments for the same.