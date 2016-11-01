CBSE’s diktat: Don’t burden teachers with non-academic work

Twenty-eight-year old Sahana Rao (name changed), who teaches science in a school in south Bengaluru, meticulously works on lesson plans, but often gets pulled out of her classroom to address parents’ grievances such as why a school bus is late, and why canteen food is of poor quality. “Many times I miss classes. Although another teachers takes over, it is frustrating to be involved in administrative tasks. It takes away my time with the students,” she said. Sahana’s sentiments are shared by many teachers across the country and it was raised by various State governments at the Central Advisory Board on Education (CABE) meeting held recently.

As a fallout, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular that all schools affiliated to the board should ensure that teachers are not engaged in any activity other than those related to teaching, professional enhancement, examinations and evaluation. It said tasks related to transport, canteen and activities of “ministerial nature” should be done by separate trained staff deployed by the schools.

During the summer holidays last year, teachers in Karnataka were made to do duty as enumerators for the State government’s ambitious socio-economic survey. According to a report prepared by the National University of Educational Planning and Administration for 2014-2015, teachers, on an average in urban areas, spent 17 out of 224 days for non-teaching activities. The number was far lower in rural areas where teachers, on an average, spent nine days out of 224 for non-teaching work.

A teacher working in a Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Bengaluru said that over the past year, several teachers have been involved in digitisation of student data. “Often we get called for meetings by the Block Education Officer, and inevitably these are scheduled during school hours,” the teacher said. The CBSE circular also points out that Section 27 of the RTE Act 2009 stipulates that “No teacher shall be deployed for any non-educational purposes other than decennial population census, disaster relief duties, or duties relating to elections to the local authority or the State legislatures, or the Parliament, as the case may be.”

The CBSE has also modified one of its earlier circulars on safety and security of the students. It now states that at least one woman attendant or a woman security person should be in the school bus.