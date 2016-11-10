Bengaluru

CAT venue shifted

The venue of the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) conducted by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for Grade -3 supervisors post on November 20 at Ghousia Engineering College in Ramanagaram, has been shifted due to administrative reasons.

According to a release, the test will now be held at theShantiniketan Polytechnic College, B.M. Road, opposite Petrol Bunk, Ramanagaram. The KSRTC, in a release said that candidates can download the call letters from the its website from November 9.

For details call 7760990051 during office hours.

