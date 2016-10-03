Bengaluru

CAT Vacation Bench

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Bengaluru Bench, will observe vacations on October 10, 13 and 14. October 11 and 12 will be closed holiday.

A release from the Central Administrative Tribunal said K.B. Suresh will be the vacation judge. The Vacation Bench will be present in court hall-II on October 14 from 10.30 a.m. to dispose off urgent matters. The filing counter of the Registry will remain open from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the period and will receive only urgent petitions, the release added.

