Businessman shot dead

A real estate businessman was shot dead in Sanjay Nagar police station limits on Sunday night.

According to police, two men wearing monkey caps fired six rounds at Surendra. He was killed on the spot.

Police suspect that the murder was an outcome of business rivalry and that the assailants took advantage of the cracker sounds during Deepavali to commit the murder.

The Sanjay Nagar police have registered a case and investigation is on. The police are trying to collect CCTV footage to identify the shooters.