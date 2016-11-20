Brace yourselves! Surge pricing is back

Cab companies in the city have brought back surge pricing barely a week after the High Court upheld almost all clauses of the Transport Department's rules for taxi aggregators. This time around, the fares are much higher and in some cases, the quantum of hike is not even communicated to customers before the trip is taken.

Ola cabs, which was the aggregator to receive a licence under the rules, has introduced surge fares that are beyond the Rs. 19.50 per kilometre limit set by the Transport Department (see info graph).

Uber too is deploying surge pricing but is refunding to customers the difference between the legal rate and the surge rate.

According to the rates fixed by the government, which is mandated in The Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, the maximum fare for the initial four kilometres is Rs. 80 for air-conditioned taxis. Beyond four kilometres, the maximum fare, including all charges, is Rs. 19.50 per kilometre.

However, with charges like ride time charges also being doubled, customers will pay far more than the mandated limit. The Transport Department, which has promised a crack down on cabs charging more than the mandated rates, is yet to act. But it is working on how to enforce the rules after the High Court’s decision.

“We are hearing legal opinions on how to enforce the court order. If it is not necessary to issue another draft notification, we will be able to provide the aggregators one month, as mandated by the court, to comply with the rules,” Transport Commissioner M.K. Aiyappa said.

While Uber has in the past said that fares charged above the fixed rates would be refunded, Ola has made no comment on the matter. Repeated emails to Ola on the issue went unanswered.

Government rates for A/C taxi

Rs. 80 for first 4 kilometres

Rs. 19.50 for every additional kilometre

Surge pricing by Ola for...

Prime Sedan: Rs. 144 for first 4 kilometres, Rs. 23.4 per additional kilometre and Rs. 1.8 per minute

Mini: Rs. 152 for first 4 kilometres, Rs. 19 per additional kilometre, Rs. 1.9 per minute