Booth level officers given their due on National Voters’ Day

They work beyond office hours and go door to door trying to ensure all the citizens in their area are ready for election day, but often their efforts go unrecognised. At a programme held to mark National Voters' Day at Town Hall here on Wednesday, 28 booth level officers (BLOs) were felicitated for their work. New Electors Photo Identity Cards were issued to several first-time voters as well.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, addressing the gathering, said that voting was a citizen's duty and a person who did not exercise his duties had no eight to demand for his rights. "People sitting in air-conditioned rooms debate for hours on politics but do not go to vote. If you can debate in closed rooms, why not go out and vote?" he asked.

He narrated the story of a senior citizen who was so sick he asked to be taken to the voting booth on a stretcher. According to the Chief Electoral Office of Karnataka, there are 7.35 lakh new registered voters in Karnataka.

Kouser Taj, a schoolteacher who has been working as BLO for 18 years in Jayanagar constituency and was felicitated during the function, said that she took her job to get more people to vote as a matter of pride. "I tell them to vote for the right person, but to make sure they go and vote," she said.