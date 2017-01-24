Book dedicated to M.V. Srinivas released

Samshodana Siri, a book dedicated to professor M.V. Srinivas, was released by freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy at the Ramaiah Institute of Management Studies on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, senior police officer D.N. Munikrishna stressed upon the need for understanding the history and culture of India.

The six-part book has articles on inscriptions, archaeology, ancient history; medieval and modern history; pen-sketches by students and friends of M.V. Srinivas and a photo feature depicting his life and achievements.