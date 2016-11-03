Bomb hoax at Vijaya College

Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were deployed at Vijaya College in Basavanagudi on Wednesday morning after the police received a call that a bomb had been planted on the premises. Fortunately, it turned out to be hoax, the police said.

Around 8.30 a.m., a person who identified himself as Sudhakar called the police control room and said a bomb had been planted on the college premises to detonate as soon as classes begin. The caller cut the call soon after.

The bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and searched the premises. The call was traced to a pay phone on K.R. Road.