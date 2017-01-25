Boeing expands Bengaluru technology centre

Boeing’s technology centre here plans to roughly double its headcount of engineers to 800 by the year-end.

It will further expand its engineering strength to around 1,000 in about two years, a Boeing spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing senior company officials, who were in the city. Recruitments for the India centre have scaled up in the last 18 months, they said at the newly launched bigger location of the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Centre (BIETC). The Bengaluru centre is one of the six such outside the U.S.

Currently the centre employs around 350 engineers to support Boeing’s global activities in information technology and data analytics, engineering, test and research and technology, enhancing “Boeing's ability to deliver cutting edge aerospace innovation,” a company release said. Most of them fall under the offsets clause tied to the purchase of military and civil aircraft from Boeing.

Greg Hyslop, Boeing chief technology officer and senior vice-president, Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology, and Pratyush Kumar, president for Boeing India, were at the new centre.

BIETC will support the development of advanced environment friendly coatings, data analytics for next generation airplane health management tools, besides software tools for airlines and airports