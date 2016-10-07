Biker trying to avoid bad stretch run over on Mysuru Road

A biker was crushed to death when he came under the wheels of a speeding bus while trying to avoid a bad stretch on the busy Mysuru Road on Thursday morning.

The road had been dug up and later remade by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), according to the traffic police who have booked local BWSSB officials for the shoddy roadwork job.

However, BWSSB has denied these allegations. Kemparamaiah, engineer-in-chief, BWSSB claimed that it was not BWSSB who had dug up the road but private firms, to lay OFC cables.

The deceased has been identified as Varun Gowda, 23, a welder by profession, and a resident of Nayanadahalli. Varun was travelling to his workplace in Kengeri on his bike, when the accident occurred.

It was captured by CCTV cameras at Gopalan Arcade Mall, Rajarajeshwarinagar. “The recording clearly shows Varun Gowda speeding on his bike applying sudden brakes just a couple of feet before the bad stretch of road opposite the mall. He lost control over his bike and fell to his right. Unfortunately, his head came under the rear wheel of a white colour private bus, crushing him to death instantaneously,” explained a senior traffic police official from Byatarayanapura Traffic Police. Varun was not wearing a helmet.

The private bus sped away, but the police are hoping to track it down. Though the accident was captured by the CCTV camera, the angle was such that the registration number of the vehicle was not captured. “We are trying to analyse the feed of other traffic cameras ahead and before the accident spot to identify the vehicle,” the official said.

Mysuru Road stretch was remade in June earlier this year, following a similar accident in which a class X teen girl riding pillion with her brother was killed as she came under a BMTC bus, as her brother lost control over the vehicle trying to navigate a pothole on May 23. The accident led to popular protests and the road was relaid after visits by Bengaluru Development Minsiter K.J. George and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

However, the stretch of road opposite the Gopalan Arcade Mall was recently dug up by the BWSSB to fix a drainage pipe and was not properly filled up and closed. “The BWSSB has done a shabby work of closing what they had dug up. This has created a pothole-like bad stretch which is almost three to four inches deep,” said a senior BBMP official from R.R. Nagar zone.

The BWSSB has done a shabby work of closing what they had dug up. This has created a pothole-like bad stretch which is almost three to four inches deep.

A senior BBMP official from R.R. Nagar zone