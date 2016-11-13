Bike dealer loses life in accident

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old bike dealer lost his life after his motorcycle collided with a car in Sahakarnagar in Yelahanka traffic police station limits on Friday night.

The deceased, Balaji Prakash, was a resident of Sahakarnagar. He was returning home from work.

According to the police, around 11.30 p.m. Balaji Prakash was moving from the airport side to his house on his motorcycle.

When he reached a Ganesha temple on Saharakarnagar Main Road, a car coming from the opposite direction hit his bike. Though the police found a helmet at the spot, they were not sure if the deceased was wearing it, as he had sustained grievous head injuries.

The car driver has been identified as Havish (34), lecturer in a private college. He stopped another car and rushed the victim to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The body was shifted to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital for postmortem. Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case of accidental death due to rash and negligent driving against Havish and arrested him. The police have seized both the vehicles involved in the accident.

Balaji Prakash had recently graduated in commerce from Presidency College and ventured into the two-wheeler business, police added.