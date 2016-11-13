Bike dealer dies in accident

A 23-year-old bike dealer died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Sahakarnagar in Yelahanka traffic police station limits on Friday. The deceased, Balaji Prakash, a resident of Sahakarnagar, was returning home from work.

According to the police, though a helmet was found at the spot, they were not sure if the deceased was wearing it.

The car driver has been identified as Havish (34), lecturer in a private college. He stopped another car and rushed the victim to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.