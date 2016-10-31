Bezwada Wilson, K.T. Gatti among winners

The Karnataka government has honoured Bezwada Wilson, a campaigner for eradication of manual scavenging and the national convener of Safai Karmachari Andolan, by conferring on him the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award-2016. Mr. Wilson recently received the Magsaysay Award for asserting the inalienable right to a life of human dignity.

The list has many eminent personalities, who have contributed in their respective fields. Noted writer K.T. Gatti, who has figured in the list, is the author of over 90 books in Kannada as well as in English. He has published over 45 novels, nine anthologies of short stories, essays and poems, besides 18 plays. He taught English for 15 years in India and 9 years in Ethiopia.

Multilingual actor Lakshmi is part of the south Indian film industry from the past 48 years and has acted in over 65 Kannada films so far. Her first film in Kannada is Goadalli CID 999 with Rajkumar in 1968. She has acted with almost all lead actors in Kannada. So far, she has secured 18 awards, including national award (for her role in Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidargal ) and Karnataka State film awards.

Ranganatha Shyamarao Lokapura, popularly known as Ram Sha, is a prominent writer in Kannada. Girish Kasaravalli made Thaayi Saheba based on his novel in 1997.

Noted theatre activist and academician Rameshwari Varma, who has also acted in films, including Nayi Neralu , Bettada Jeeva and Chigurida Kanasu, has also been chosen for this year’s award.

J.R. Lakshman Rao is a scholar with many interests and he is a pioneer of science writing in Kannada. His work has received Karnataka Rajya Sahitya Academy award too. He has received NCERT award for his work on Galileo.

Bhavani Lakshminarayana, who recorded history of Kannada cinema ‘pictorially’, is another recipient of this prestigious award in the journalism category.

Court intervention

The High Court of Karnataka recently intervened in the process of selecting the award winners by directing the State government to consider the draft guidelines submitted by the expert committee. The court disposed of a petition filed by B.V. Satyanarayana Rao. This was after Additional Advocate-General A.G. Shivanna informed the court that the guidelines were submitted by the expert panel headed by Nagamohan Das, former High Court judge.

Mr. Rao challenged the list of awardees for 2015 as his name was dropped despite the court considering his name for the award while disposing of his petition in 2014.