BengaluruITE.biz from November 28

The State government’s flagship information technology and electronics event — BengaluruITE.biz — will be held from November 28 to 30.

The 19th edition of the three-day event will be organised in the Bangalore Palace grounds and is organised jointly by the Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, in association with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Bengaluru.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Define the Next’, and the focus will be on artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, robotics, big data, virtual reality and augmented reality, and electronics system design, among others.

The event will see participation from the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Korea and Japan. There will also be keynote speeches, conference sessions, experience zone, a CEO conclave, awards function, and a Startup Karnataka event. The new logo of the event was unveiled on Tuesday.