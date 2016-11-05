Bengaluru

Bengaluru railway station to get better health facilities

It has been recommended by a passengers amenities panel that visited Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station on Friday.  

The Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station will soon have better health facilities for the around 2 lakh people who pass through the station each day.

This was recommended by a Passengers Amenities Committee that visited the station on Friday and inspected facilities. The four-member committee has completed inspection of 124 railway stations so far since March, when it began the nationwide tour.

On Friday, the team found that the station had a voluntary service being operated by a private hospital. “There is a doctor available 24x7 at the Chennai central station and we will suggest a similar arrangement for this station as well,” said H Raja, Chairman of the committee.

A tour of the station's facilities also led to some more recommendations about minor civil works as well as the improvement of a few amenities. These should be carried out within a fortnight, Mr. Raja added.

