Bengaluru racer first in RC5 category at Malaysian rally

Fashion designer, stylist and actor Anitha Kholay has another feather in her cap: she has emerged as one of the category winners in the Malaysian Rally Championship-2016 of the Asia Pacific Rally (APRC), held at Johor in Malaysia from October 28 to 30.

“I completed my race on day two and emerged winner of the RC5 category. It was extra special for me as I was the only lady driver in the rally, which had 29 drivers in various categories. Against the odds, I conquered the tough terrain in my first international rally, and this makes me a proud Indian,” Anitha Kholay told The Hindu from Malaysia. “I am elated that I am the first woman rally driver of the country to be the winner at an international event.”

Ms. Kholay completed 600 km with an overall timing of 5.58.25, with an average speed of 120 kmph. “My speed touched 150 to 160 kmph but I had to balance it out as the rally got tougher owing to downpour just before the event,” she said. “For me, driving a new car with a new set-up on this terrain was a terrific experience. Leg one was not good as I had issues because of the slippery surfaces, but I could finish leg two despite weather conditions, along with experienced navigator Rupesh,” she said.

The rally is known for its challenging terrain. “Although I could not push my car to the limit, I did better stage after stage, and by the end of the rally it was quite an enjoyable experience,” Ms. Kholay said. .

“I was careful enough to hydrate myself with salt water and energy drinks,” she said, adding that she wants to dedicate her win to Karnataka.