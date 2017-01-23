Bengaluru airport closure schedule announced

Bengaluru:Flying in or out of Bengaluru is set to get tougher for the next two months as the runway at Kempegowda International Airport will be partially closed as part of the preparations for Aero India 2017. This period will also be used to build rapid exit taxiways for the runway.

An advisory issued by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday said that the runway will be partially closed for rehearsals from February 8-11 and subsequently for the Aero India show from February 12-18.

From February 19 till April 30, the runway will be closed for a few hours to carry out upgradation work. “The work will be carried out in a phased manner. Certain phases will involved closure of the runway. At other times, airport operations will not be affected. These works have been necessitated by the need to support the growth in air traffic at Bengaluru airport,” the statement read.

Changes to flight schedules will be put up on www.bengaluruairport.com, on the Twitter handle @BLRAirport and the BLR Airport App.

Passengers can report for their flights at standard reporting hours and are not required to reach the airport four hours before departure as is being stated in WhatsApp forwards, BIAL clarified.

Closure Schedule

February 8-11 — 1.30 to 4.30 p.m.

February 12-18 — 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 19-April 30 — 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.