Bengaluru

Bengaluru airport closure schedule announced

Flight schedules will be affected as the runway will be closed for a few hours

Bengaluru:Flying in or out of Bengaluru is set to get tougher for the next two months as the runway at Kempegowda International Airport will be partially closed as part of the preparations for Aero India 2017. This period will also be used to build rapid exit taxiways for the runway.

An advisory issued by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday said that the runway will be partially closed for rehearsals from February 8-11 and subsequently for the Aero India show from February 12-18.

From February 19 till April 30, the runway will be closed for a few hours to carry out upgradation work. “The work will be carried out in a phased manner. Certain phases will involved closure of the runway. At other times, airport operations will not be affected. These works have been necessitated by the need to support the growth in air traffic at Bengaluru airport,” the statement read.

Changes to flight schedules will be put up on www.bengaluruairport.com, on the Twitter handle @BLRAirport and the BLR Airport App.

Passengers can report for their flights at standard reporting hours and are not required to reach the airport four hours before departure as is being stated in WhatsApp forwards, BIAL clarified.

Closure Schedule

February 8-11 — 1.30 to 4.30 p.m.

February 12-18 — 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 19-April 30 — 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 22, 2020 9:21:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Bengaluru-airport-closure-schedule-announced/article17082656.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY