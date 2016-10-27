Bengaluru Planetarium objects to steel flyover

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority’s proposed steel flyover has sparked off a fresh round of criticism, this time from the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, which has objected to the ramps on Raj Bhavan Road. There are fears that the up and down ramps, which will come up on the west side of the planetarium, will impede the view of the sky.

Senior scientist Prof. U.R. Rao, president of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday and requested him to make changes to the design of the steel flyover so that the planetarium and the sky-view remain unaffected.

The chief minister met the BDA top brass and ordered a site inspection and subsequent review of the design, if necessary, BDA officials said. A team of BDA engineers will visit the planetarium on Thursday to evaluate the concerns raised by the management of the planetarium.

“Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is one among the Top 3 in India. We earned this reputation over 25 years. It has one of the best educational programmes for students. It organises star gazing and several celestial-related events in the premises. We have to work to preserve it,” says Prof. U.R. Rao.