Bengaluru-Nilgiri road stretch to be out of bounds for traffic

A stretch of Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road between Hardinge Circle and Gun House circle will be out of bounds for motorists from Saturday with the Public Works Department (PWD) taking up works on laying a concrete top.

The 900 metres stretch of road between the two circles will not only have a concrete top on the same lines as Raja Marga, but will also be widened with a median.

The road will have a 7 metres carriageway on either side of the median. “Wherever necessary and depending on the availability of land, the road will be widened,” said a PWD official.

Already, the PWD has taken between 3 and 5 metres of land near the old wrestling arena that is abutting the road.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTE

City Police Commissioner A. Subramanyeshwara Rao, who has issued an order banning movement of traffic on the stretch of road, has also identified alternative routes.

Vehicles proceeding to Hardinge Circle, recently rechristened as Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle, from Gun House Circle, will have to take the Nanjangud road via Mantapa, take a left near the Truck Terminal and proceed to Race Course Circle, pass on the road in front of Mysuru Zoo and take a left near the Lokranjan Road before reaching Hardinge Circle.

Vehicles proceeding to Gun House circle from Hardinge Circle will have to proceed on Mirza Road before hitting Lokranjan Road, pass through Karanji Lake Road, Boulevard circle, Lalitha Mahal road and Race Course circle before proceeding further.

To facilitate smooth flow of traffic on the alternative routes, the police has also banned traffic from North to South on the road in front of the Zoo between Lokranjan road junction to Race Court road junction. Similarly, movement of traffic has been banned from South to North on Karanji Lake road from Race Course boulevard and Lokranjan road junction.

The private buses, which leave the private bus stand, will reach the Five Lights Circle through Bengaluru Nilgiri road, pass in front of the north gate of Government House, proceed along the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), pass in front of Chamundi Vihar stadium, Nazarbad police station, Karanji Lake Road, Race Course Boulevard circle, Lalitha Mahal Road, Race Course circle and Truck Terminal before reaching the Nanjangud road.