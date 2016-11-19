Bank officials desperate for a break

Friday was the 12th consecutive day that bank officials in the State have turned up for work. They had worked on the last weekend and the holiday on Kanaka Jayanti was cancelled.

Bank officials are desperate for a break this Sunday and are praying that the Reserve Bank of India doesn’t direct them to work this weekend too. “Every day, it’s 11 p.m. by the time officials leave, but they need to be back in the bank next morning by 9 a.m., which is taking a toll,” said a senior State Bank of Mysore official.

In many branches, retired bank officials have requested to help, but the work load doesn’t seem to get any lighter, a banker said.