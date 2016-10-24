Bank official commits suicide

A 29-year-old employee of the Central Bank of India was found lying dead in front of the bank premises on K.G. Road on Monday morning. Police suspect that he committed suicide by jumping from the building.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vasanth (29). He was working as assistant manager.

On Monday he came to the bank around 6.30 a.m. and asked the security guard to open the door stating he had some work. Around 8 a.m. the guard heard a huge sound and when he rushed to the spot he found Vasanth lying dead in a pool of blood.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.