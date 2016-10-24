Bengaluru

Bank official commits suicide

A 29-year-old employee of the Central Bank of India was found lying dead in front of the bank premises on K.G. Road on Monday morning. Police suspect that he committed suicide by jumping from the building.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vasanth (29). He was working as assistant manager.

On Monday he came to the bank around 6.30 a.m. and asked the security guard to open the door stating he had some work. Around 8 a.m. the guard heard a huge sound and when he rushed to the spot he found Vasanth lying dead in a pool of blood.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 10:44:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Bank-official-commits-suicide/article16080380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY