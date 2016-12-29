Bangalore Turf Club fined ₹2 lakh for unhygienic kitchen

The Bangalore Turf Club has been fined ₹2 lakh for unhygienic kitchens and unscientific management of waste.

This comes after a surprise inspection by the Health Department officials of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike on Wednesday evening. Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Health and Solid Waste Management, who led the surprise visit, said the kitchens were in a poor condition.

“In multiple kitchens, we found two to three day-old idlis, chicken, and other food items, which was just heated and served to members,” he said. Mr. Khan also said that BTC had only taken licence for a single kitchen, which was also in the process of being renewed but was illegally running eight kitchens and canteens. The kitchens at BTC have been closed for three days, he added.

BBMP officials found that BTC was not segregating waste at the source and had not roped in an empanelled vendor for disposal of waste, as all bulk generators are expected to.

“The surprise inspection was conducted after we got calls from several people on the non-disposal of horse dung leading to foul smell. During the inspection, BTC officials claimed that they had given out a contract to a private firm to dispose of horse dung and other animal waste from the stables every day. However, they were not able to show any documents to support their claim,” Mr. Khan added.