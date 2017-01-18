Bengaluru

BWSSB official caught taking bribe

Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday trapped a junior engineer attached to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board while accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 to accord permission for a new connection of water supply.

The accused, Channakeshava working in Nagarabhavi sub-division, has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded to judicial custody.

According to the ACB officials, the accused had demanded bribe from a civil contractor who had applied for a new water supply and sewerage connection for his upcoming commercial complex.

