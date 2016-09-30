BMTC conductor bites students

A 26-year-old BMTC conductor allegedly bit two students on their arms during an argument, near K.G. Halli bus stop on Thursday morning.

The conductor told the police that she acted in self-defence. She accused the students of verbal abuse and pushing her while trying to snatch their bus pass, which she had confiscated.

According to an officer of Gangammanagudi police station, Aruna is the conductor on route 401 A/15 plying between Jalahalli and Peenya.

“Around 8.30 a.m, the bus was nearing the K.G. Halli stop when she spotted a few students travelling on the footboard. She asked them to come inside,” said a police officer.

Puneet Gowda, one of the students, allegedly said that he was going to alight at the K.G. Halli bus stop.

According to the police, the conductor took his bus pass and asked him to collect it at the bus depot.

He agreed and sought a receipt.

This led to an argument and the student tried to snatch the pass from the conductor.

Two other students, Guru Praveen and Pavan, also joined the argument in support of Puneet and got into a scuffle with Aruna.

The bus stopped and a traffic constable tried to pacify the two sides.

“However, Aruna argued with the constable and also bit Praveen and Puneet,” said an officer attached to Gangammanagudi police station. “The students and the conductor have registered complaints against each other.”

The BMTC summoned the conductor and her mother for an enquiry. “We learnt that she had done this before. But in this case, she was enraged by the conduct of the youngsters. They allegedly snatched the pass from her, which resulted in a part of the daily collection falling from her hands. She has also accused the students of verbally abusing her and pushing her,” a BMTC official said. “She should have restrained herself and sought police help.”

The BMTC, concerned about her health, has recommended a medical check-up and rest for 15 days.