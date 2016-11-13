BJP to take up the issue during Belagavi session

The BJP has said that Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait filing case against TV journalists who recorded visuals of him allegedly watching objectionable pictures of women on his mobile phone amounts to “shooting the messenger”.

The demand for Mr. Sait’s resignation would become a major issue in the legislature session to be held in Belagavi from November 21 if the Minister did not resign by then, said the party.

BJP spokesperson S. Suresh Kumar said, “Such an attitude shows the low depth to which the Congress government has fallen.” He said it was “a question of morality” and the Minister should step down. What is expected of the government is to admit the mistake and initiate corrective action, he said.