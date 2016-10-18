Bengaluru

BJP threatens to lay siege to BDA office

The BJP has threatened to lay siege to the Bangalore Development Authority office along with Kempegowda Layout applicants if the authorities don’t refund with interest the initial deposit submitted by the applicants not shortlisted.

Although BDA had agreed to refund the amount within three months of the announcement of the final list of site allottees, it has not announced the final list even one year after the notification, said BJP spokesman Suresh Kumar. “So far, only a provisional list has been announced. Going by that, of the Rs. 717.21 crore collected as initial deposit, Rs. 549.69 crore has to be refunded.”

He claimed that he had discussed the issue with City Development Minister K.J. George last year and that he has written to him again.

