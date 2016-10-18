BJP threatens to lay siege to BDA office

The BJP has threatened to lay siege to the Bangalore Development Authority office along with Kempegowda Layout applicants if the authorities don’t refund with interest the initial deposit submitted by the applicants not shortlisted.
Although BDA had agreed to refund the amount within three months of the announcement of the final list of site allottees, it has not announced the final list even one year after the notification, said BJP spokesman Suresh Kumar. “So far, only a provisional list has been announced. Going by that, of the Rs. 717.21 crore collected as initial deposit, Rs. 549.69 crore has to be refunded.”
He claimed that he had discussed the issue with City Development Minister K.J. George last year and that he has written to him again.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor