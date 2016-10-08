BJP protest against Rahul, Kejriwal

Members of Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagar Zilla unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration here on Saturday criticising Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with surgical strike.

The BJP leaders and members of the unit led by its president Nagesh Kalburgi gathered near the BJP office at Deshpande Nagar here and raised slogans against Mr. Gandhi. The AICC vice-president had, on Thursday, Mr. Modi of "hiding behind the blood of soldiers" and politically exploiting their sacrifices. They also condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for asking for proof of the surgical strike.

Raising slogans against both Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Kejriwal, they accused them of denigrating the sacrifices of the soldiers.

The protestors then burnt copies of the portraits of Mr Gandhi and Kejriwal to register their protest.