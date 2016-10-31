Bengaluru

BJP leaders celebrate Deepavali with soldiers

In tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, the Bharatiya Janata Party State unit top leaders including Union Ministers celebrated Deepavali with defence personnel at the BSF camp in Yelahanka on Sunday.

Party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, Union Ministers Ananth Kumar and D.V. Sadananda Gowda, and former Deputy Chief Minister R. Ashok, among others participated in the programme ‘Deepavali with Soldiers’ at the camp.

They distributed sweets to soldiers and hailed their sacrifice in ensuring the security of the country.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 1:28:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/BJP-leaders-celebrate-Deepavali-with-soldiers/article16085850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY