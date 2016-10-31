BJP leaders celebrate Deepavali with soldiers

In tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, the Bharatiya Janata Party State unit top leaders including Union Ministers celebrated Deepavali with defence personnel at the BSF camp in Yelahanka on Sunday.

Party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, Union Ministers Ananth Kumar and D.V. Sadananda Gowda, and former Deputy Chief Minister R. Ashok, among others participated in the programme ‘Deepavali with Soldiers’ at the camp.

They distributed sweets to soldiers and hailed their sacrifice in ensuring the security of the country.