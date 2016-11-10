BESCOM official caught taking bribe

Bengaluru: Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau caught an accountant of BESCOM from Ramanagar division red handed while accepting a bribe.
The accused, Manohar Subbaiah Nayak, reportedly demanded the bribe for releasing Rs 1.6 lakh which was due to a person who had rented out his vehicle to the BESCOM office.
Unable to pay the bribe, he approached the ACB, following which a team of officials trapped Nayak. The official was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded in judicial custody.
