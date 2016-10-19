Bengaluru

BEML staff hangs himself inside factory at KGF

An employee of Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) allegedly committed suicide inside the factory on Wednesday morning. The police gave his name as Francis Xavier (54).

He came to the factory to attend the first shift and punched in at around 6.15 a.m. When most of the employees went to the canteen for breakfast, he reportedly hanged himself with a rope tied to a crane.

Xavier has a wife and three daughters. The reason for the suicide was not yet known. BEML police are investigating.

