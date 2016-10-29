BDA publishes final list for KG Layout

Nearly a year after applications were called for sites in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, the BDA on Friday published the final list of 5,000 site allottees on its website.

But, the list doesn’t mention site numbers. “We will allot site numbers and publish a list after the festival break,” said P.N. Naik, member (engineering), BDA.

The BDA also announced that it will start refunding the deposit amount to those failed to get sites in their bank accounts from November 2. However, it has not put any time limit for the return of the deposit money.

The authority has been under fire for the delay in finalising the site allottees and more significantly, returning the deposit amount. It had collected Rs. 717 crore from over 31,000 applications. The deposit amounted to 12.5 per cent of the site cost.

Site applicants, whose names did not figure in the provisional list, had begun visiting the BDA’s office over the past few weeks demanding refund of the deposit. At a public grievance meet on Wednesday at the BDA office, over 10 applicants had demanded an immediate refund.

Mr. Naik said that the refund process would begin for each of the plot categories. “It should not take much time,” he said.

Compensation

The BDA seems to have woken up to the problem of delay in compensation only after a woman property loser attempted suicide recently.

On Friday, BDA issued a cheque of Rs. 50 lakh to Mangala, who attempted suicide, and cheques of Rs. 25 lakh each to 12 others whose properties are being acquired for the grade separator at Kanteerava Studio junction.

This is only interim relief and BDA has promised speedy disbursal of the full compensation.