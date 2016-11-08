Bengaluru

BBMP calls for community projects

Bengaluru: Citizens will be able to submit smaller projects that can be implemented in their neighbourhoods to the BBMP, and compete with the rest of the city for allocation of funding in the upcoming civic budget.

The initiative is part of the MyCityMyBudget campaign by the BBMP and Janaagraha, which has been collecting citizens’ inputs for the upcoming budget.

A community project needs to be related to a civic issue, and should not exceed Rs. 25 lakh. It has to be submitted to Janaagraha by November 20. A jury chaired by Mayor G. Padmavathi and including M.K. Gunasekhar, chairman, standing committee, Taxation and Finance; BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad, and opposition leader Padmanabha Reddy will select 20 projects for which Rs. 5 crore will be set aside in the budget.

The projects can either be creation of new assets or improvement of existing infrastructure. Citizens are encouraged to apply for renovation of BBMP schools, hospitals, road resurfacing, provision of pedestrian facilities at major junctions, improvements to parks and playgrounds among other things.

