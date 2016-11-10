Auto driver stabs traffic policeman

A 53-year-old traffic police sub-inspector was stabbed allegedly by an autorickshaw driver over a trivial row in Banashankari on Wednesday.
The injured, Venkatappa, was rushed to a hospital and is recovering, the police said.
According to the police, the incident occurred around 10.30 a.m. when Venkatappa and a traffic constable were managing the traffic at the Banashankari bus-stop.
Noticing that the auto driver was demanding excess fare, Venkatappa went to question him.
A heated argument ensued when Venkatappa asked him to come to the station.
In the melee, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife from his socks and stabbed Venkatappa repeatedly before fleeing the spot.
The constable and other passengers later shifted Venkatappa to the hospital.
The Jayanagar police have taken up a case of attempt to murder and efforts are on to nab the auto driver, a senior police officer added.
