Attack on policemen: HC refuses to quash case against Hungund MLA

Congress MLA Vijayanand S. Kashappanavar will have to face trial in a criminal case registered against him for allegedly assaulting two police constables at a lounge bar in the city in July 2014.

Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the order while rejecting the petition filed by the MLA, who had questioned the cognizance taken by a magistrate’s court on August 19, 2016, based on a chargesheet filed by the Central Crime Branch.

The High Court said the petitioner could use the grounds raised in the petition for his defence during the trial.

The case against Mr. Kashappanavar, who represents Hungund and is the son of former Minister S.R. Kashappananvar, was registered on July 2, 2014, following a complaint by one of the two constables who were allegedly attacked by the MLA and his friends at the bar in wee hours of July 2, 2014.

The two constables, attached to the Cubbon Park police station, were sent to the bar on receipt of a complaint to the police control that the bar was operating beyond permitted hours and being a nuisance for those living in the vicinity. Mr. Kashappanavar, who objected to the entry of the policemen, allegedly attacked them along with two of his friends, who had gathered at the bar for a party to celebrate the MLAs birthday.

However, Mr. Vijayanand Kashappanavar, in his petition claimed that the complaint was “politically motivated and an act of vengeance against him” and that it was an afterthought as there was a delay of seven hours in the registration of the case from the time of the alleged incident. He has also questioned the right of the police to have recorded the incident on video.