Arrest the culprits by today evening: BJP

The BJP has threatened to intensify its agitation if the State police did not nab those who allegedly murdered RSS worker Rudresh in Shivajinagar on Sunday morning.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, BJP spokesperson Suresh Kumar said: “BJP and RSS workers are not victims. We are warriors. Tell us if you cannot protect us, we are capable of protecting ourselves. The attack has happened at the time when Sadanandan Master, who lost his two legs in Communist violence in Kerala, was speaking in the city and was narrating a similar incident there.”

Stating that the Sunday's attack was fifth on RSS and BJP workers in the city in the last two years, Mr. Suresh Kumar charged that the police had not arrested any one so far. “The first attack took place two years ago, when BJP corporator's husband was attacked in K.R. Puram. Later, two attempts were made on his at Bhoopasandra. The second attack took place during Hanuman Jayanti, in front of police. Police took the assailants to station and let them on bail. The third attack was on another worker Ramesh in Yeshwanthpur, while fourth was in Vidyaranyapura on Phanindra, while he was on the way to RSS Shaka,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

He alleged there has been a systematic attack on RSS and BJP workers, but no one has been arrested so far in any of the cases. “We are suspecting political pressure behind silence of the police personnel. Even in Mysuru, a similar attack was made on BJP worker Raju,” he charged.

“We have given a deadline to the City police commissioner to arrest the culprits by Monday (today) evening. If it fails, our protest will take different direction,” Mr. Suresh Kumar warned.