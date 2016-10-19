Around the city

Alumni meet of R V College of Engineering

The Department of Information Science and Engineering, R.V. College of Engineering, will organise the ISE Alumni Meet on October 23. The college has invited all alumni for the meet that will be held in the college premises in Bengaluru. For registration, mail to isealumnicoordinator@rvce.edu.

in, or call 080-67178086 or 080-67178091.

World Food Day at UAS

The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, is celebrating World Food Day on the theme ‘Climate is changing. Food and agriculture must too’ on Wednesday. Dr. S. Ayappan, former Director General, Indian Council of Agriculture Research, New Delhi and President, National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi, will inaugurate the programme and deliver the key note address. Dr. H. Shivanna, Vice Chancellor of UAS, will preside over the function. The event has been convened at Kuvempu auditorium, GKVK campus at 2 p.m.

‘Take steps to check dengue, chikungunya’

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Bangalore Urban District, has appealed to the general public to take precautionary measures to control the spread of dengue and chikungunya. Speaking to presspersons on Tuesday, District Surveillance Officer, Bengaluru Urban, Dr. T.K. Sunanda said, “We have conducted advocacy meetings involving all community people to create awareness about these diseases. The events are held in schools, colleges, anganwadi kendras, TP and ZP offices.” She said children and aged people are more prone to the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito, which is active during the day. The best method is to take preventive measures and avoid water stagnation that helps mosquitoes breed.