Arkavathy allottees offered sites in Kempegowda Layout

In what BDA thinks is the only way to settle the long-standing dispute over allotment of alternative sites, over 3,700 Arkavathy Layout allottees were on Saturday offered sites in the new Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and its eight group housing projects.

However, this has not ended the dispute. BDA and site allottees are now sparring over whether the latter need to pay the difference amount for the sites in Kempegowda Layout. While the cost of a 30x40 site in Arkavathy Layout was Rs. 2.70 lakh, which most of the allottees had paid 12 years ago, the cost for a similar site in Kempegowda Layout is Rs. 23.25 lakh. Mahendra Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department said that Saturday's board meeting directed BDA to come up with a concessional offer to site allottees after calculating the interest BDA owed on the amount paid by the allottees. “We will make a formal offer to the allottees. Those who take up the offer will be allotted sites in Kempegowda Layout. The rest will have to wait for allotment of sites in Arkavathy Layout,” he said.

Though the move was welcomed, most site allottees refused to pay the difference amount. “We are not in the wrong in any way. In fact, we were deceived by the BDA. Why should we pay? The legal provisions are also very clear that there will be no additional transaction for alternate sites,” said Shivaprakash, president, Arkavathy Site Allottees Association. Chandrashekhar, a retired technician at Raman Research Institute, first lost his site, which was registered in his name in 2006, during the 2014 remodification scheme. Two alternative sites allotted to him were lost during legal challenges by land owners.

“We have waited for 12 years for a site after paying our hard-earned money to the BDA. Now most of us are retired and not in a position to pay more money. Moreover, it’s not fair for the BDA to expect us to pay more,” he said. BDA Commissioner Rajkumar Khatri said that the BDA and the government would take a call over the issue and soon come out with modalities of the offer.