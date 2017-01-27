Applause just didn’t stop for these two

BENGALURU: When certificates and medals were presented to students at the 52nd annual convocation, the applause was maximum for two students.

Venkatesh M., who won two gold medals in his B.A. in Carnatic music, was all in praise for his classmates for helping by dictating notes to him during their free time. “I would write it in Braille or in the computer and use them to read,” he said. He is currently pursuing an M.A. in Economics but hopes to pursue law and practice.

Boreddy Nagamalleshwari, a postgraduate student of the Telugu department who won a gold medal, said that her disability was never a hurdle. “My left legs are affected by polio. I use a stick to move around,” said Nagamalleshwari who hails from an agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh. She hopes to pursue a PhD and become a teacher.