Another search

At one end of the T.G. Halli reservoir, unseen by the rescuers and media personnel, were people from the Doddamannu Gudde village of Ramanagaram district frantically searching the shores of the vast lake for the body of Yallaiah.

On Tuesday, Yallaiah had gathered there with a large group of people to see the rescue operation of the two actors.

Suddenly, a swarm of bees descended on the gathering and they ran helter-skelter. In the melee, Yallaiah went missing and his family, who filed a missing complaint with the Tavarekere Police, suspected that he fell into the reservoir. However, officials said that they were occupied with the search operations for the actors.

With no official help coming, villagers, who were barred from entering the T.G. Halli area in an effort to contain crowds, scaled the barbed wire fence to search on their own.